Residential complex New Almera Heights Residence with a swimming pool and a spa, Jumeirah Heights, Dubai, UAE

Almera Heights by Ellington is a sophisticated business-class residential complex in the prestigious area of Jumeirah Heights. The project architecture is inspired by natural shapes and modern designer solutions, creating the atmosphere of coziness, style and comfort.

The complex includes spacious residences with 1-4 bedrooms, thought-out layouts and panoramic views of the lakes, islands and urban landscapes.

Amenities:

Infinity Edge Pool

Spa and Japanese onsen

Fitness and boxing studio

Outdoor yoga area

Kids' play area

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 70/30

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

It's the ideal choice for those, who appreciate privacy, but don't want to dispense with convenience of proximity to the best locations of the city -Marina Walk, JBR Beach and Dubai Marina Mall are just a few minutes away.