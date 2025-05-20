  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex "Côtier House 2" (4 Units)

Residential complex "Côtier House 2" (4 Units)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$628,156
from
$7,973/m²
;
9
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26187
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    13

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

New Residential Complex in Dubai ''Côtier House 2'' is a true masterpiece located on the Dubai Islands.

This 13-story residential building includes a ground floor and two parking levels. The architectural concept is an ode to the ocean: unique, sea-inspired curves create a sense of comfort that only a true “home” can provide.

The project offers 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, 3-bedroom townhouses and penthouses, as well as 3- and 4-bedroom duplexes. Each residential unit features a carefully curated palette of materials that fosters a harmonious atmosphere and open-plan functionality. Panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, softly diffused throughout the interior. Flowing lines and crisp angular forms contribute to a sense of softness and comfort. Balconies offer breathtaking panoramic sea views.

Residents of Côtier House 2 enjoy luxurious amenities including a hotel-style lobby, multiple swimming pools (including an infinity pool), a clubhouse, a modern fitness center, business zones, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The location offers privacy and seclusion away from the city bustle, while remaining just minutes from Dubai’s key business, transport, and entertainment hubs:

  • 10 minutes to Gold Souq

  • 20 minutes to Dubai International Airport and The Dubai Frame

  • 24 minutes to Dubai World Trade Centre and Downtown Dubai

  • 33 minutes to Business Bay

Building Configuration: G+2P+10

 

Prices:
From 551K to 719K EUR

Handover:
2nd quarter of 2027

Service Charge:
0.36 EUR/m² per year

Furnishing:
Fully Furnished

NOC:
34.00%

Included:
Parking

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Back
Other complexes
Realting.com
Go
