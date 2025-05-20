Residential complex "Côtier House 2" (4 Units)

New Residential Complex in Dubai ''Côtier House 2'' is a true masterpiece located on the Dubai Islands.

This 13-story residential building includes a ground floor and two parking levels. The architectural concept is an ode to the ocean: unique, sea-inspired curves create a sense of comfort that only a true “home” can provide.

The project offers 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, 3-bedroom townhouses and penthouses, as well as 3- and 4-bedroom duplexes. Each residential unit features a carefully curated palette of materials that fosters a harmonious atmosphere and open-plan functionality. Panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, softly diffused throughout the interior. Flowing lines and crisp angular forms contribute to a sense of softness and comfort. Balconies offer breathtaking panoramic sea views.

Residents of Côtier House 2 enjoy luxurious amenities including a hotel-style lobby, multiple swimming pools (including an infinity pool), a clubhouse, a modern fitness center, business zones, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The location offers privacy and seclusion away from the city bustle, while remaining just minutes from Dubai’s key business, transport, and entertainment hubs:

10 minutes to Gold Souq

20 minutes to Dubai International Airport and The Dubai Frame

24 minutes to Dubai World Trade Centre and Downtown Dubai

33 minutes to Business Bay

Building Configuration: G+2P+10

Prices:

From 551K to 719K EUR

Handover:

2nd quarter of 2027

Service Charge:

0.36 EUR/m² per year

Furnishing:

Fully Furnished

NOC:

34.00%

Included:

Parking