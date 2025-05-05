Residential complex Luxury sky villa in the new high-rise Atelis residence with a direct access to the promenade in Dubai Design District, in the heart of Dubai

  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
Luxury sky villa in the new high-rise Atelis residence with a direct access to the promenade in Dubai Design District, in the heart of Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,53M
08/05/2025
$3,53M
07/05/2025
$3,54M
;
20
Media Media
ID: 25892
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2450707
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Atelis is a residential project, which is created for those, who appreciate style, space, aesthetics and high quality of life. Located on the coastline, in the heart of Dubai Design District (d3), the complex offers not just residences, but the carefully thought-out space, where every element underlines sophistication, comfort and privacy.

On the first level. residents can enjoy cascade swimming pools, cozy outdoor lounge areas, lush gardens and shaded walking paths, which create the oasis of tranquility among the dynamic megapolis. Modern outdoor co-working spaces, event and entertainment rooms, as well as a kids' club are also here, making Atelis the ideal choice for families. On the next level, there is a panoramic gym. The complex architecture literally blends in with nature, creating the feeling of unity: every element - from water features to meditation areas - is meant to maintain peace of mind and physical health. We are particularly proud for the infinity pool with breathtaking views, where you can relax in peace and seclusion. Cozy garden areas and lounge spaces are nearby.

The project offers a wide range of residences - from elegant apartments with 1-4 bedrooms to impressive sky villas and exclusive penthouses. Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows ensure maximum light and comfort, and private balconies give wonderful views of the urban landscape and the promenade.

Amenities:

  • direct access to the promenade
  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • gym
  • gardens and meditation areas
  • co-working spaces
  • kids' playground
  • multipurpose room
  • lounge areas

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 75/25

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Strategically located near Dubai Creek, close to Downtown Dubai and iconic locations such as Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, DIFC and Business Bay, d3 is a creative hub in the heart of Dubai which expands the city’s spectacular views across Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary to the east and the famous Dubai skyline to the west.

  • Dubai Mall - 6 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 7 minutes
  • City Walk - 7 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes
  • Business Bay - 10 minutes
  • DIFC - 12 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

