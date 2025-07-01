Residential complex Rabdan Gates – Urban Living at the Heart of Majan, Dubai

Rabdan Gates – Urban Living at the Heart of Majan, Dubai.

Smart Design. Strategic Location. Value-Driven Luxury.

Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q2 2028

Project Overview:

Rabdan Gates is a modern low-rise development by Rabdan Real Estate Development, offering a boutique collection of elegantly designed apartments in the heart of Majan, next to Dubailand and just off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. With its minimalist architecture, smart layouts, and refined finishes, Rabdan Gates is tailored for young professionals, first-time buyers, and investors seeking strong rental yields in a fast-growing suburban hub.

Prices Starting From:

Studio ~ 35 m² from 165.000€

1 Bedroom ~ 75 m² from 248.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 117 m² from 350.000€

📆 Payment Plan: 10/40/50 or 20/80 available

📅 Handover: Q2 2028

📈 Rental ROI Potential: 7%–9% (based on similar projects in Majan)

Apartment Features:

Contemporary open-plan layouts with large windows.

Modern fitted kitchens with built-in cabinets.

Spacious balconies with community or park views.

High-end finishes with ceramic tiles & neutral palettes.

Smart access & energy-efficient systems.

Select units with furnished options.

Building Amenities:

Rooftop swimming pool & leisure deck.

Modern fitness center.

Kids’ play zone.

Lobby lounge with 24/7 reception.

Secure parking & CCTV surveillance.

Nearby retail, grocery, cafes, and community parks.

Location – Majan, Dubailand.

2 min to IMG Worlds of Adventure

7 min to Global Village

15 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay

20 min to Dubai International Airport

Quick access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311)

Close to schools, clinics, supermarkets, and mosques

Perfect For: