  Residential complex Rabdan Gates – Urban Living at the Heart of Majan, Dubai

Residential complex Rabdan Gates – Urban Living at the Heart of Majan, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$192,946
10
ID: 26781
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Rabdan Gates – Urban Living at the Heart of Majan, Dubai.

Smart Design. Strategic Location. Value-Driven Luxury.

Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q2 2028

Project Overview:

Rabdan Gates is a modern low-rise development by Rabdan Real Estate Development, offering a boutique collection of elegantly designed apartments in the heart of Majan, next to Dubailand and just off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. With its minimalist architecture, smart layouts, and refined finishes, Rabdan Gates is tailored for young professionals, first-time buyers, and investors seeking strong rental yields in a fast-growing suburban hub.

Prices Starting From:

  • Studio ~ 35 m² from 165.000€

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 75 m² from 248.000€

  • 2 Bedroom ~ 117 m² from 350.000€

📆 Payment Plan: 10/40/50 or 20/80 available
📅 Handover: Q2  2028
📈 Rental ROI Potential: 7%–9% (based on similar projects in Majan)

Apartment Features:

  • Contemporary open-plan layouts with large windows.

  • Modern fitted kitchens with built-in cabinets.

  • Spacious balconies with community or park views.

  • High-end finishes with ceramic tiles & neutral palettes.

  • Smart access & energy-efficient systems.

  • Select units with furnished options.

Building Amenities:

  • Rooftop swimming pool & leisure deck.

  • Modern fitness center.

  • Kids’ play zone.

  • Lobby lounge with 24/7 reception.

  • Secure parking & CCTV surveillance.

  • Nearby retail, grocery, cafes, and community parks.

Location – Majan, Dubailand.

  • 2 min to IMG Worlds of Adventure

  • 7 min to Global Village

  • 15 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay

  • 20 min to Dubai International Airport

  • Quick access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311)

  • Close to schools, clinics, supermarkets, and mosques

Perfect For:

  • Investors seeking strong yields and high occupancy.

  • End-users looking for modern, affordable living.

  • Short-term rental operators (Airbnb-ready zone).

  • Professionals working in Downtown, Business Bay, or Al Barari area.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

