Residential complex New Parkwood (Interiors by Vida) Residence with a swimming pool, playgrounds and picturesque views, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE

Discover Parkwood - the unique residential project in Dubai Hills Estate, where luxury, modern design and proximity to nature are combines harmoniously. Every day becomes delight here: morning walks along shady alleys Hillside Prk, relaxed evenings by the pool with breathtaking views and unparalleled quality of life in the midst of greenery, water and space.

Architecture, inspired by nature, minimalist design with natural colors and textures create cozy and serene atmosphere. Spacious residences with 1-3 bedrooms and townhouses with 3 bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with natural light and open wonderful views of the park and urban landscape.

Parkwood features unique amenities for recreation, sports and entertainment. Relax by the infinity pool, work out in the modern fitness center, practise yoga outdoors or enjoy every moment in the lounge area. For families with children, there are playgrounds, an outdoor cinema, spacious green lawns for barbecue and pets. Sportsmen will appreciate the skate park, jogging tracks, multifunctional sports grounds and spacial parkour areas.

Every detail in Parkwood is thought out to the last detail to create the harmonious space for life. The ideal balance between natural aesthetics and modern amenities can be found here, feeling yourself a part of the dynamic, but also secluded community.

Amenities:

infinity pool

wonderful views of Hillside Park

playgrounds

outdoor cinema

barbecue area

fitness center

pet park

jogging and bike tracks

sports grounds

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan (80/20)

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Parkwood is located in the heart of Dubai Hills Estate, just 10 minutes away from Dubai Hills Mall and the golf club, 15 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. The way to Dubai Marina will take just 20 minutes.