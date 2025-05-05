Residential complex New Affini Residence with a spa, restaurants and 5-star services, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Affini by HAMRK Real Estate Development is the unique residential complex in the prestigious area of Al Jaddaf, which combines refined style, comfort of a 5-star hotel and accessibility of Downtown Dubai within 5 minutes drive. This project is created for those, who appreciate luxury, convenience and advantageous investment opportunities. Modern architecture and stylish branded residences create the elegant and cozy atmosphere, and the thought-out infrastructure ensures the perfect service level.

Five-star service and value-enhancing investments - residents of the complex can enjoy premium amenities, including a swimming pool with a lounge area, a fitness center, a spa, restaurants and around-the-clock services. High finishing level and exclusive services make Affini by HAMRK the project, which redefines urban real estate. And the complex handover in this year opens the unique opportunities for investors, offering the combination of the prestigious location and attractive price.

Amenities:

panoramic pool

spa with the unique snow room

fitness room with premium equipment

yoga and pilates areas

spacious lounge and barbecue areas

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.

Payment plan

30/70 with post-payment for 2.5 years

Features of the flats

Branded, services and fully furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The ideal location and dynamic lifestyle - Al Jaddaf develops rapidly, becoming one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai. Business activity, tourist attractiveness and secluded comfort mutually complement here. The complex offers easy access to the key landmarks of the city: Dubai Creek, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and numerous restaurants, parks and walking areas. Perfect transport accessibility makes Affini by HAMRK the ideal place for both life, and rental.