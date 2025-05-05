  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Affini Residence with a spa, restaurants and 5-star services, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Affini Residence with a spa, restaurants and 5-star services, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$217,695
14/04/2025
$216,350
13/04/2025
$216,478
12/04/2025
$217,286
11/04/2025
$222,196
10/04/2025
$223,101
09/04/2025
$224,223
08/04/2025
$224,083
06/04/2025
$224,214
05/04/2025
$222,172
04/04/2025
$225,142
03/04/2025
$227,638
02/04/2025
$227,159
01/04/2025
$226,645
30/03/2025
$225,948
29/03/2025
$227,638
28/03/2025
$228,469
27/03/2025
$227,669
26/03/2025
$227,527
25/03/2025
$226,749
24/03/2025
$225,982
;
5
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Al Jadaf (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Creek (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Affini by HAMRK Real Estate Development is the unique residential complex in the prestigious area of Al Jaddaf, which combines refined style, comfort of a 5-star hotel and accessibility of Downtown Dubai within 5 minutes drive. This project is created for those, who appreciate luxury, convenience and advantageous investment opportunities. Modern architecture and stylish branded residences create the elegant and cozy atmosphere, and the thought-out infrastructure ensures the perfect service level.

Five-star service and value-enhancing investments - residents of the complex can enjoy premium amenities, including a swimming pool with a lounge area, a fitness center, a spa, restaurants and around-the-clock services. High finishing level and exclusive services make Affini by HAMRK the project, which redefines urban real estate. And the complex handover in this year opens the unique opportunities for investors, offering the combination of the prestigious location and attractive price.

Amenities:

  • panoramic pool
  • spa with the unique snow room
  • fitness room with premium equipment
  • yoga and pilates areas
  • spacious lounge and barbecue areas

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.

Payment plan

30/70 with post-payment for 2.5 years

Features of the flats

Branded, services and fully furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The ideal location and dynamic lifestyle - Al Jaddaf develops rapidly, becoming one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai. Business activity, tourist attractiveness and secluded comfort mutually complement here. The complex offers easy access to the key landmarks of the city: Dubai Creek, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and numerous restaurants, parks and walking areas. Perfect transport accessibility makes Affini by HAMRK the ideal place for both life, and rental.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New Affini Residence with a spa, restaurants and 5-star services, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$217,695
