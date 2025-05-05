  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex Duplex penthouses in the new The Chedi Private Residences with a swimming pool, restaurants and services, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Duplex penthouses in the new The Chedi Private Residences with a swimming pool, restaurants and services, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
;
12
ID: 25209
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2429940
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Dubai Internet City (~ 400 m)

About the complex

Welcome to The Chedi Private Residences, the global first independent residential project by the legendary brand of The Chedi.

The collection of residences includes apartments and duplexes with panoramic terraces. Spacious apartments with 2-4 bedrooms are full of light due to floor-to-ceiling windows with a height of 3.2 meters, and outdoor gardens and terraces with a width of 5 meters give seclusion among clouds.

Located at Sheikh Zayed Road, the magnificent residences rise 240 meters above the city, opening breathtaking panoramic views to the residents.

The Chedi Private Residences offer three levels of premium amenities, turning daily life into pleasure. Ground Social - elegant restaurants and lounge areas for residents, creating the atmosphere of a private club. Resort Social - the oasis of relaxation with a 60-meter-long swimming pool, a spa complex, a fitness center, a cinema for owners, private paddle courts and the unique kids' club with zones for activities and creativities. Sky Social - the exclusive space at a height of 240 meters, where an infinity pool for adults, a bar and panoramic lounge areas are situated.

Residents of The Chedi Private Residences gain access to the unique level of services.

Amenities:

  • outdoor terraces and gardens
  • club restaurants and lounge areas for residents
  • swimming pool
  • fitness center with a gym
  • spa
  • paddle courts
  • jogging track
  • barbecue area
  • cinema
  • kids' club with play areas
  • 24/7 concierge service, private butler
  • services (cleaning, plant care, event production, housekeeping)
  • privileged access to all The Chedi hotels and resorts
  • exclusive mobile app for services reservation
  • parking with valet and porter services
  • 24/7 security

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan (60/40, 65/35)

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Natural travertin
  • Pedini kitchens with Miele appliances
  • Innovative smart mirrors in the bathrooms and sanitary ware by Kohler and Hansgrohe premium brands
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 1 minute
  • Beaches - 5 minutes
  • Golf club - 5 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 6 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 6 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 10 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Residential complex Duplex penthouses in the new The Chedi Private Residences with a swimming pool, restaurants and services, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,99M
