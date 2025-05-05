Residential complex New Dawn Residence with a swimming pool and kids' playgrounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Binghatti Dawn is the unique complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The project offers 95 exquisite residences, which are notable for modern designer solutions. Each flat is a masterpiece of art: excellent attention to details, high-quality finishing materials and stylish interiors. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available.

Furnishing, which includes not only furniture, but also appliances necessary for comfortable living, plays an essential role in the interior design. The price includes: a fridge, a washing machine, an oven, a microwave. Moreover, furnishing is possible at extra cost.

Dawn by Binghatti project offers its residents amenities, creating the comfortable and cozy atmosphere. The wonderful swimming pool, being the real oasis for relaxation, is in the limelight. You can enjoy sunny days or relax under the stars and dive into the world of serenity in the evening here. The fitness center, equipped with modern machines and areas for group activities, invites everybody, who appreciate active lifestyle. Everybody will find an occupation for himself here - whether that be strength trainings, yoga or cardio. There are perfectly equipped playgrounds for families with children, where they can have a good time, develop and communicate with agemates. The safe spaces for games create the ideal conditions for art and physical activity, ensuring peace of mind for the parents. The cozy lobby is stylish and equipped with comfortable sofas and refined decoration.

Amenities

Payment plan (70/30)

Features of the flats

Appliances (fridge, washing machine, oven, microwave) are included.

Furnishing is possible at extra cost.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai offers numerous advantages for the residential project. It's notable for its convenient location, ensuring quick access to the main highways and facilitating getting around the city. The infrastructure of the area is well-developed. There are shops, restaurants, parks and schools here, making it attractive for families. JVC is famous for its low building density, creating comfortable and cozy atmosphere. Moreover, the area is actively developing, opening new opportunities for investment and real estate prices increase.