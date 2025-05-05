Residential complex Apartments in the new Pelagos residence with a swimming pool and a private beach near the Palm Jumeirah in the Dubai Marina area, Dubai

We offer you the unique opportunity to become a part of the luxury residential complex, which embodies the modern lifestyle and comfort - Pelagos complex in Dubai Marina. This impressive 35-storey skyscraper offers a wonderful choice of studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Every residence is notable for high-quality finishing and modern design.

In Pelagos, you'll find everything necessary for active lifestyle: from modern sports fitness centers to cozy barbecue areas. The underground parking and an access to the private beach add extra value to your new home, offering the ideal combination of coziness and convenience. You can enjoy breathtaking views of the promenade or relax by the luxury pool. For those, who appreciate tranquility and harmony, there are special yoga and pilates studios, where you can recharge the batteries. Children can have a good time at the playgrounds. The elegant lobby of the complex with around-the-clock concierge service ensures maximum convenience and comfort.

The project features a limited number of flats under construction. It's the ideal chance for those, who dream of life in Dubai Marina, as a lot of residential complexes in this prestigious area don't have studios. Pelagos compares favourably with them and offers the unique opportunity to purchase accommodation with a minimum budget. Every accommodation has wonderful views of the dock and the sea here, creating the unparalleled atmosphere of coziness and harmony.

Amenities

fully equipped gym

swimming pool

barbecue area

kids' playground

2 payment plan options.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Apartments with fully fitted kitchen with SMEG, TOTO for sanitary ware.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Location in the heart of Dubai Marina makes Pelagos even more attractive. This area is famous for its restaurants, shops and entertainment facilities, providing with diverse leisure to meet your every need. Easy access to the main highways allows you to get to all key spots of the city easily.

The beautiful parks for walks and leisure, and also nearby educational facilities are available for the residents. The premium amenities, the perfect service, and the atmosphere of comfort make this complex an attractive choice for those, who aim for high living standards.