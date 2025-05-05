  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Apartments in the new Pelagos residence with a swimming pool and a private beach near the Palm Jumeirah in the Dubai Marina area, Dubai

Residential complex Apartments in the new Pelagos residence with a swimming pool and a private beach near the Palm Jumeirah in the Dubai Marina area, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$937,124
18/05/2025
$937,124
17/05/2025
$933,663
16/05/2025
$934,289
14/05/2025
$941,812
13/05/2025
$931,769
11/05/2025
$929,760
10/05/2025
$932,868
09/05/2025
$925,291
08/05/2025
$921,925
07/05/2025
$925,103
14/04/2025
$920,948
13/04/2025
$921,488
12/04/2025
$924,929
11/04/2025
$945,828
10/04/2025
$949,683
09/04/2025
$954,461
08/04/2025
$953,865
06/04/2025
$954,422
05/04/2025
$945,727
04/04/2025
$958,370
1
ID: 22388
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2397967
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Dubai Marina
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    DAMAC Properties (~ 600 m)

About the complex

We offer you the unique opportunity to become a part of the luxury residential complex, which embodies the modern lifestyle and comfort - Pelagos complex in Dubai Marina. This impressive 35-storey skyscraper offers a wonderful choice of studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Every residence is notable for high-quality finishing and modern design.

In Pelagos, you'll find everything necessary for active lifestyle: from modern sports fitness centers to cozy barbecue areas. The underground parking and an access to the private beach add extra value to your new home, offering the ideal combination of coziness and convenience. You can enjoy breathtaking views of the promenade or relax by the luxury pool. For those, who appreciate tranquility and harmony, there are special yoga and pilates studios, where you can recharge the batteries. Children can have a good time at the playgrounds. The elegant lobby of the complex with around-the-clock concierge service ensures maximum convenience and comfort.

The project features a limited number of flats under construction. It's the ideal chance for those, who dream of life in Dubai Marina, as a lot of residential complexes in this prestigious area don't have studios. Pelagos compares favourably with them and offers the unique opportunity to purchase accommodation with a minimum budget. Every accommodation has wonderful views of the dock and the sea here, creating the unparalleled atmosphere of coziness and harmony.

Amenities

  • fully equipped gym
  • swimming pool
  • barbecue area
  • kids' playground

2 payment plan options.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Apartments with fully fitted kitchen with SMEG, TOTO for sanitary ware.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Location in the heart of Dubai Marina makes Pelagos even more attractive. This area is famous for its restaurants, shops and entertainment facilities, providing with diverse leisure to meet your every need. Easy access to the main highways allows you to get to all key spots of the city easily.

The beautiful parks for walks and leisure, and also nearby educational facilities are available for the residents. The premium amenities, the perfect service, and the atmosphere of comfort make this complex an attractive choice for those, who aim for high living standards.

  • Palm Jumeirah - 12 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Int Airport - 25 minutes
  • Al Makhtum Airport - 35 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Apartments in the new Pelagos residence with a swimming pool and a private beach near the Palm Jumeirah in the Dubai Marina area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$937,124
