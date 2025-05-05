  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Apartments in the Hill Views residence with a pool and tennis court near Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai Science Park/Al Barsha South area, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$222,045
18/05/2025
$222,045
17/05/2025
$221,226
16/05/2025
$221,374
14/05/2025
$274,485
13/05/2025
$271,558
11/05/2025
$270,972
10/05/2025
$271,878
09/05/2025
$269,670
08/05/2025
$268,689
07/05/2025
$269,615
14/04/2025
$268,404
13/04/2025
$268,562
12/04/2025
$269,565
11/04/2025
$275,655
10/04/2025
$276,778
09/04/2025
$278,171
08/04/2025
$277,998
06/04/2025
$278,160
05/04/2025
$275,626
04/04/2025
$279,311
;
20
ID: 22354
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2397361
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Hill Views is a residential project in the heart of Dubai Science Park. The complex includes 764 luxury residences. Spacious studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. The exquisite design meets modern technologies here and creates the atmosphere, which inspires to everyday challenges.

Every apartments features floor-to-ceiling windows, filling the room with natural light and allowing the residents to enjoy breathtaking views.

The apartments are equipped only with kitchens with quality built-in appliances, which becomes an undeniable advantage for modern residents. This concept allows you to realize your designer ideas easily, creating the unique space, with reflects your style and tastes. In stead of the standard furniture set, you get an opportunity to furnish every room at your own discretion.

The project offers a wide range of amenities for its residents' needs satisfaction. There will be a tennis court at your disposal. A wonderful barbecue area will allow you to spend time with your loved ones outdoors, and a large swimming pool will become an ideal place for relaxation on hot days. There are gyms and sports grounds, an outdoor yoga area among greenery for those, who like fitness.

Moreover, the project offers various retail outlets and restaurants, which allow to enjoy different dishes and shopping without leaving the territory of the complex. The beautiful parks in the community create the quiet atmosphere and ensure the ideal conditions for outdoor recreation.

Amenities

  • tennis court
  • barbecue area
  • swimming pool
  • indoor gym
  • outdoor sports ground
  • numerous parks nearby

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Payment plan (70/30).

Facilities and equipment in the house

Only kitchen included.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Science Park (DSP) is located in the heart of Dubai, ensuring easy access to the main highways and international airports, which facilitates logistics and business trips. DSP also offers high-quality infrastructure, including modern office spaces. Proximity to different cultural and entertainment facilities of Dubai makes this area not only business, but also attractive place for living.

  • Dubai Hills Mall - 3 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – 25 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah – 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 25 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa – 28 minutes
  • Museum of The Future - 30 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 32 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 35 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

