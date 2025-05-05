Residential complex Apartments in the Hill Views residence with a pool and tennis court near Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai Science Park/Al Barsha South area, Dubai

Hill Views is a residential project in the heart of Dubai Science Park. The complex includes 764 luxury residences. Spacious studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. The exquisite design meets modern technologies here and creates the atmosphere, which inspires to everyday challenges.

Every apartments features floor-to-ceiling windows, filling the room with natural light and allowing the residents to enjoy breathtaking views.

The apartments are equipped only with kitchens with quality built-in appliances, which becomes an undeniable advantage for modern residents. This concept allows you to realize your designer ideas easily, creating the unique space, with reflects your style and tastes. In stead of the standard furniture set, you get an opportunity to furnish every room at your own discretion.

The project offers a wide range of amenities for its residents' needs satisfaction. There will be a tennis court at your disposal. A wonderful barbecue area will allow you to spend time with your loved ones outdoors, and a large swimming pool will become an ideal place for relaxation on hot days. There are gyms and sports grounds, an outdoor yoga area among greenery for those, who like fitness.

Moreover, the project offers various retail outlets and restaurants, which allow to enjoy different dishes and shopping without leaving the territory of the complex. The beautiful parks in the community create the quiet atmosphere and ensure the ideal conditions for outdoor recreation.

Amenities

tennis court

barbecue area

swimming pool

indoor gym

outdoor sports ground

numerous parks nearby

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Payment plan (70/30).

Facilities and equipment in the house

Only kitchen included.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Science Park (DSP) is located in the heart of Dubai, ensuring easy access to the main highways and international airports, which facilitates logistics and business trips. DSP also offers high-quality infrastructure, including modern office spaces. Proximity to different cultural and entertainment facilities of Dubai makes this area not only business, but also attractive place for living.