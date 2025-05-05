  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Apartments in the new Violet 4 residence with a swimming pool, parks and a petting zoo in the Damac Hills 2 area, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
;
7
ID: 22319
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2396183
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Violet 4 is a collection of exquisite townhouses with 4 bedrooms, inspired by the beauty of a violet flower, where modern luxury blends with natural splendor. The townhouses have the interiors, where natural hues and sophistication prevail. Every corner of your new home reflects the harmony and sophistication: from the stylish design to the cozy gardens, where you can spend time alone with nature. And the roof of your townhouse will become the perfect place for seclusion, where you can enjoy the atmosphere of tranquility and serenity. Imagine a morning full of harmony and freshness: yoga in the zen garden, relaxation on the beach, and then funny games with your children in the wave pool or on the bright water slides. Violet 4 is not just a residential complex, it's the real universe, where your family will enjoy life full of pleasure and happy moments.

The fabulous variety of activities is waiting for you in this upstanding residential complex. There is a Water Town with numerous attractions: a beach, a wave pool, and play areas with water features. Moreover, we offer a wide range of sports facilities - jogging and bike tracks, cricket and basketball courts for all ages. In the territory of the complex, there are also a lot of spaces for family leisure: a zen garden, a maze, kids' playgrounds, a petting zoo, and a pet park. The unique entertainment opportunities, including the individual mountain walls and kids' play areas, make this place ideal for active and safe leisure time. There is a paintball park for adventure-seekers, where you can check your skills and strategic thinking in the fascinating team games.

Amenities

  • gym
  • jogging and bike tracks
  • kids' playgrounds
  • parks
  • basketball court
  • pet park
  • petting zoo
  • zen garden
  • swimming pool

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan (60/40).

Facilities and equipment in the house

With kitchen appliances and cabinetry.

Without seating furniture.

Location and nearby infrastructure

DAMAC Hills 2 in Dubai offers numerous advantages, which make it attractive for living and investment. Firstly, the areas features luxury architecture and modern residential complexes, surrounded by green parks and well-kept landscapes, creating the comfortable and pleasant atmosphere for the residents. Secondly, DAMAC Hills 2 offers a wide range of amenities, including sports grounds, swimming pools, lounge areas, and kids' playgrounds, which make it the ideal place for families. The third important advantage is the convenient layout, ensuring easy access to the main highways, such as Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, allowing to get to the central areas of Dubai and the main places of interest quickly. Moreover, the area is developing exponentially and offer a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment, making life for comfortable and interesting.

  • Damac Hills - 15 minutes
  • Global Village - 25 minutes
  • IMG Worlds of Adventure - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Outlet Mall - 25 minutes
  • Al Maktoum Int.Airport - 30 minutes
  • Dubai Int. Airport – 35 minutes

Location on the map

