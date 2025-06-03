Residential complex New Terra Heights Residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course close to the airport and Expo 2020, Expo City, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$570,513
Last update: 24/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Terra Heights is a residential project, created for those, who appreciate modern comfort, convenience of location and harmony with nature. The complex consists of four refined buildings, surrounding two cozy yards. The spacious apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are notable for elegant design and convenient layout. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the rooms with natural light and open picturesque views of the courtyards and the dynamic area of Expo City. Terra Heights offer the ideal opportunity to create your dream house. The apartments in this project are not furnished, giving full scope to your own imagination and personal touch to the interior decoration. But for your convenience, every flat is already equipped with modern appliances. This combination of freedom in decoration and readiness for comfortable life makes the project the ideal choice for those, who appreciate personality and convenience.

Terra Heights offers the amenities, which create the ideal conditions for comfortable and active life. Swimming pools for children and adults will become the perfect place for recreation and family leisure. There are safe and bright kids' playgrounds. Sports fans will appreciate the modern and fully equipped gym and the yoga area, where you can recharge the batteries and get it together. The activities are supplemented by spacious sports grounds and a mini golf course - all these will give every family member bright moments and boost. For those, who like to gather with their loved ones, the complex has a barbecue area. The multifunctional rooms will become the ideal space for meetings, events, or just warm communication with neighbors.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • kids' playgrounds
  • gym
  • yoga area
  • sports grounds
  • mini golf
  • barbecue area
  • multifunctional rooms

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20.

Features of the flats

Fully fitted kitchens

Location and nearby infrastructure

Expo City Dubai is the unique place, where advanced technologies and comfort run into one another for creating the harmonious space for life, work, and relaxation. Expo City, located in the center of the developing area of Dubai South, is situated just a few minutes walk from the famous Expo 2020 exhibition center. The area is notable for its convenient transport accessibility due to its proximity to a metro station, the main highways, and Al Maktoum International Airport, making getting around the city and beyond its limits very comfortable. One of the main features of Expo City is its environmental friendliness and abundance of green space. Spacious parks, walking routes and eco-friendly infrastructure create the ideal conditions for life in harmony with nature. The area also offers a wide range of leisure opportunities: modern sports complexes, play areas and cultural spaces. Picturesque beaches, such as Creek Harbour and Palm Jebek Ali, are nearby, making the area the ideal place for weekend and recreation.

  • Expo City - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Expo Mall - 5 minutes
  • Al Maktoum Airport - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes

