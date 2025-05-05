  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New Skyhills Residence 2 with swimming pools, a restaurant and a viewpoint, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$303,412
14/04/2025
$301,538
13/04/2025
$301,715
12/04/2025
$302,842
11/04/2025
$309,685
10/04/2025
$310,946
09/04/2025
$312,511
08/04/2025
$312,316
06/04/2025
$312,499
05/04/2025
$309,651
04/04/2025
$313,792
03/04/2025
$317,271
02/04/2025
$316,603
01/04/2025
$315,887
30/03/2025
$314,915
29/03/2025
$317,270
28/03/2025
$318,429
27/03/2025
$317,313
26/03/2025
$317,114
25/03/2025
$316,031
24/03/2025
$314,962
;
18
ID: 21699
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2391696
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Sky Hills Residence 2 is a new modern residential complex, offering its residents high level of comfort and convenience. The 47-storey building with panoramic views of the city will become the real jewel of Dubai.

The project uniqueness
  • Infrastructure: the diverse infrastructure of the complex includes everything necessary for comfortable life: swimming pools, gyms, kids' playgrounds, restaurants, and more.
  • Developer: HRE has vast experience in residential building and has approved itself as a reliable partner.
  • Design: the modern design of the building and apartments, panoramic views of the city - all these create the atmosphere of luxury and comfort.
Infrastructure thumb-nail:
  • Lounge area: the perfect place for relaxation and communication with neighbors.
  • Video surveillance system: provides high level of security for residents.
  • Swimming pools: the outdoor swimming pool and the kids' pool for children and adults.
  • Gym: everything necessary for keeping fit.
  • Kids' area: the kids' playground and the pool make life of the small residents in the complex cheerful and interesting.
  • Restaurant: the convenient place for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
  • Security: around-the-clock security ensures safety for the residents.
  • Parking: underground parking.
  • Sports grounds: the tennis court for outdoor enthusiasts.
  • Viewpoint: the perfect place to enjoy the panoramic views of the city.

Amenities

  • Fitness center with modern equipment
  • Infinity pool with a view of the city
  • Spa salon with a wide range of procedures
  • Kids' pool and playground
  • Outdoor barbecue and lounge areas

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan (30/20/50% - 50% within 2 years after completion).

Facilities and equipment in the house

The apartment is fully furnished!

Location and nearby infrastructure

The convenient location of the complex allows to get to every spot of the city easily. Proximity to shopping malls, schools, hospitals, and public parks make life in Skyhills Residence 2 even more comfortable.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

