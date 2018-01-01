  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Armani Beach Residence

Armani Beach Residence

Dubai, UAE
from
€5,89M
;
9
Leave a request
Call
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Premium apartments in the new Armani Beach Residence project in the Palm Jumeirah area! High income from investments - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Gorgeous panoramic sea view! Installment plan 0%!

Due date - 4 quarters. 2026

Amenities: Spa area with sauna, ice bath and indoor pool, gym, cigar lounge right in the library and compact private cinema, game room, private beach, valet parking and 24-hour security and much more.

Location:
The exclusive Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah project will be located right in the center of the eastern crescent of Palm Jumeirah.
5–20 minutes - Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Marina, AL Sufouh.
25–35 minutes - Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Payment Plan:
25% - down payment
35% - under construction
40% - upon completion of construction

Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
9
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Palm Gateway | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,10M
Residential complex Progressivnyy kompleks v roskoshnom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€561,406
Residential complex New residence Elara with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,40M
Residential complex The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€130,771
Residential complex O Ten — new apartments in a residential complex by Aqua Properties for obtaining a resident visa and rental income in Dubai Healthcare City
Dubai, UAE
from
€553,500
You are viewing
Armani Beach Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,89M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 3bdr maid
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 3bdr maid
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,45M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
The complex is equipped with the latest amenities - Located in Madinat JL - Offers inspirational views of the surrounding landscapes - Resort life with the charm of the old city Payment plan; - Initial installment - 20% - During construction - 80% Convenience and services; - 3 bedrooms - 4 bathrooms - Unfurnished - Size: 2198 square feet - Balcony / terrace - maid room - Ladies toilet room - dressing room - Living area - Restaurants and outlets - gym - Pool - BBQ area - Children's playground - Park and recreation area - Biking and treadmill - School and Institute - Water activity - Yoga and meditation - Fitness club - Room spa and saunas - Restaurant and cafe - Medical center Location: - 10 min to the beach - 15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah - 15-20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - 15 min to Emirates Mall
Agency
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers
Leave a request
Residential complex The Opus
Residential complex The Opus
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,09M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 28
Area 86–239 m²
2 properties 2
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. The Opus by Omniyat – is a high-rise building with a unique futuristic design located in the Business Bay area, which is rightfully considered a work of art, combines surreal style, functionality, luxury and comfort. The windows of the apartment offer views of the Persian Gulf, the highest skyscraper in the world of Burj Khalifa and « a city in the city » Mohammed Bin Rashid City. AVAILABILABILITY: - gym, heated pool, premium spa; - lounge bars and restaurants; - free underground parking; - 24-hour premium concierge service. The Opus is located in the business part of Dubai. Cultural facilities, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance: ▪ Dubai Opera Theater – 22 minutes on foot; ▪ Burj Khalifa – 22 minutes walk; ▪ Dubai Mall - 22 minutes; ▪ Business Bay metro station – 16 minutes, Burj Khalifa – 21 minutes; ▪ Mediterranean, Italian, Hawaiian, Thai restaurants – 10 – 25 minutes. The Opus offers extensive investment opportunities. It includes not only residential, but also commercial premises available for sale and rent! We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. I will be happy to answer all your questions, call or write! Tags: Buy an apartment in Turkey. Buy apartments in Turkey. Buy real estate in Turkey. Buy an apartment in Turkey. Buy real estate in Turkey. Apartment Turkey. Real estate Turkey. Apartments Turkey. Realtor Turkey. Property selection in Turkey. Selection of an apartment in Turkey. Selection of apartment Turkey. Selection of an apartment in Turkey. Selection of the apartment of Turkey. Real estate Alanya. Real estate Antalya. Egor Kuzin is a realtor broker in Turkey! Agency  
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building 3BR | Marina Shores | Payment Plan
Apartment building 3BR | Marina Shores | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,34M
The year of construction 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 3 bedroom apartment, located in Marina Shores, Dubai Marina. Marina Shores by Emaar consisting of many luxurious units. This high-rise tower is constructed on the last plot in the marina & offers a variety of unique opportunities Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,848 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Maid room Walk-in-closet Laundry area Powder room Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym 24/7 Security Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Kid’s play area Marina & Yacht Restaurant & Cafe Water activity Hospital Community Hall Shopping & Supermarket area Sports court Green surrounding Tennis & Basketball Court Location Nearby; Burj Khalifa ( 20 mins ) Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins ) Dubai International Airport ( 25 mins ) Palm Jumeirah ( 25 mins ) Deira Twin Towers ( 30 mins ) For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Agency
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go