Apartment in a new building Ultra-Luxury Residences Facing the Burj Khalifa & Dubai Canal. Live next to Jennifer Lopez!!!

Burj Azizi – Dubai’s Next Architectural Landmark - Second Highest Building in Dubai.

Ultra-Luxury Residences Facing the Burj Khalifa & Dubai Canal.

1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q4 2029

Project Overview:

Burj Azizi is Azizi Developments’ upcoming ultra-luxury skyscraper, poised to be one of the tallest residential towers in the UAE, located directly on Sheikh Zayed Road in the heart of Dubai’s Downtown district. With unobstructed views of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, and the Canal, this exclusive high-rise sets a new standard in design, lifestyle, and branded luxury.

The tower will offer fully serviced residences with 5-star hotel amenities, sky lounges, panoramic pools, and a collection of curated lifestyle and wellness facilities — creating a new benchmark for ultra-prime urban living.

Prices & Sizes:

1 Bedroom ~ 102 m² from 1.990.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 121 m² from 3.550.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 137 m² from 6.955.000€

Payment Plan: Expected 10–20% on booking, flexible milestones.

Handover: Q4 2029

Rental ROI Potential: Strong — luxury segment in Downtown consistently yields 6–8% with high resale value.

Residence Features:

Designer interiors with premium branded fittings.

Floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic Burj Khalifa or canal views.

Smart home systems, ambient lighting, & climate control.

Custom kitchens with integrated appliances.

Concierge-style layout with privacy-focused floor plans.

Fully serviced & furnished options available.

Ultra-Luxury Amenities:

Sky-level infinity pools & leisure terraces.

Wellness zone, spa, and boutique fitness studio.

24/7 concierge, valet & security services.

Kids’ play area, family lounges, & mini cinema.

Rooftop fine-dining restaurants & café bars.

Ground-floor luxury retail & designer boutiques.

Private helipad & chauffeur drop-off lobby (TBC).

Prime Location – Sheikh Zayed Road / Downtown Dubai:

2 min to Burj Khalifa & Dubai Mall

5 min to Business Bay

10 min to Dubai International Airport

Direct access to metro stations & Sheikh Zayed Road

Perfect For:

UHNW investors seeking trophy assets in Dubai’s elite segment.

Buyers looking for iconic architecture + unmatched location.

Short- and long-term rental income investors.

Residents seeking a world-class lifestyle in the most central address in Dubai