  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Apartment in a new building Ultra-Luxury Residences Facing the Burj Khalifa & Dubai Canal. Live next to Jennifer Lopez!!!

Apartment in a new building Ultra-Luxury Residences Facing the Burj Khalifa & Dubai Canal. Live next to Jennifer Lopez!!!

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27036
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Burj Azizi – Dubai’s Next Architectural Landmark - Second Highest Building in Dubai.

Ultra-Luxury Residences Facing the Burj Khalifa & Dubai Canal.

1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q4 2029

Project Overview:

Burj Azizi is Azizi Developments’ upcoming ultra-luxury skyscraper, poised to be one of the tallest residential towers in the UAE, located directly on Sheikh Zayed Road in the heart of Dubai’s Downtown district. With unobstructed views of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, and the Canal, this exclusive high-rise sets a new standard in design, lifestyle, and branded luxury.

The tower will offer fully serviced residences with 5-star hotel amenities, sky lounges, panoramic pools, and a collection of curated lifestyle and wellness facilities — creating a new benchmark for ultra-prime urban living.

Prices & Sizes:

1 Bedroom ~ 102 m² from 1.990.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 121 m² from 3.550.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 137 m² from 6.955.000€

Payment Plan: Expected 10–20% on booking, flexible milestones.
Handover: Q4 2029
Rental ROI Potential: Strong — luxury segment in Downtown consistently yields 6–8% with high resale value.

Residence Features:

Designer interiors with premium branded fittings.

Floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic Burj Khalifa or canal views.

Smart home systems, ambient lighting, & climate control.

Custom kitchens with integrated appliances.

Concierge-style layout with privacy-focused floor plans.

Fully serviced & furnished options available.

Ultra-Luxury Amenities:

Sky-level infinity pools & leisure terraces.

Wellness zone, spa, and boutique fitness studio.

24/7 concierge, valet & security services.

Kids’ play area, family lounges, & mini cinema.

Rooftop fine-dining restaurants & café bars.

Ground-floor luxury retail & designer boutiques.

Private helipad & chauffeur drop-off lobby (TBC).

Prime Location – Sheikh Zayed Road / Downtown Dubai:

2 min to Burj Khalifa & Dubai Mall

5 min to Business Bay

10 min to Dubai International Airport

Direct access to metro stations & Sheikh Zayed Road

Perfect For:

UHNW investors seeking trophy assets in Dubai’s elite segment.

Buyers looking for iconic architecture + unmatched location.

Short- and long-term rental income investors.

Residents seeking a world-class lifestyle in the most central address in Dubai

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Porto Playa
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$562,967
Residential complex ME DO RE Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$434,247
Residential complex New high-rise residence Mar Casa with a beach, swimming pools and a spa center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,21M
Residential complex New Selene Beach Residences with a lagoon, a swimming pool and parks, Al Seanneeah, Dubai, UAE
Al Hiyar, United Arab Emirates
from
$581,387
Residential complex AMBER
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$274,000
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Ultra-Luxury Residences Facing the Burj Khalifa & Dubai Canal. Live next to Jennifer Lopez!!!
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New large residential complex Milan with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large residential complex Milan with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$149,958
Azizi Milan is an architectural embodiment of the Milanese living, where every element is full of aesthetics, attention to details and high comfort level. The project harmoniously blends modern rhythm of the megapolis with serenity of green gardens. The complex is surrounded by cozy restaura…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Azizi Grand — new residence by Azizi with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club in Dubai Sports City
Residential complex Azizi Grand — new residence by Azizi with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club in Dubai Sports City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$217,249
We offer apartments with spacious wrap-around balconies. The residence features two swimming pools with panoramic views of the city, a kids' playground and a kids' pool, a gym, shops and restaurants, landscaped gardens and barbecue areas, around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 202…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Chic Tower de Grisogono by Damac
Apartment building Chic Tower de Grisogono by Damac
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$673,422
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
This luxurious tower in Business Bay combines the wellness benefits of turquoise with the exquisite craftsmanship of de GRISOGONO, a master jeweller. From Chic Tower, you can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Canal and beyond. Rediscover the essence of luxury with a comprehensive lifestyle expe…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications