Residential complex New luxury residence Ocean Cove with a swimming pool and a promenade, Mina Rashid, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$828,299
14/04/2025
$824,671
13/04/2025
$825,155
12/04/2025
$828,236
11/04/2025
$846,951
10/04/2025
$850,402
09/04/2025
$854,680
08/04/2025
$854,146
06/04/2025
$854,646
05/04/2025
$846,860
04/04/2025
$858,181
03/04/2025
$867,698
02/04/2025
$865,871
01/04/2025
$863,913
30/03/2025
$861,256
29/03/2025
$867,696
28/03/2025
$870,864
27/03/2025
$867,812
26/03/2025
$867,271
25/03/2025
$864,307
24/03/2025
$861,382
10
ID: 20145
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2380058
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Ocean Cove at Rashid Yachts & Marina is a unique project in Dubai, which is located on the second line of the sea coast with its own marina. Located just 15 minutes from the iconic Burj Khalifa, this residential complex is the epitome of luxury and comfort. Surrounded by architecturally consistent buildings, Ocean Cove offers 1-3 bedroom apartments that feature premium finishes and full kitchens.

Situated in the heart of Rashid Yachts & Marina, Ocean Cove offers a sophisticated lifestyle that combines the charm of a luxury waterfront community with the lively energy of Dubai. The lush gardens provide a peaceful retreat, combining the energy of the city with the tranquility of nature. Experience the tranquil beauty of Ocean Cove, where nature and city life merge to create a truly breathtaking experience.

Features

  • gym
  • gardens
  • swimming pool
  • promenade
  • sports facilities
  • shops and restaurants
  • lounge areas
  • covered parking spaces

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028.

Payment

  • 10% - down payment
  • 10% - September, 2024
  • 10% - February, 2025
  • 10% - July, 2025
  • 10% - March, 2026
  • 10% - August, 2026
  • 10% - February, 2027
  • 10% - July, 2027
  • 20% - August, 2028
Location and nearby infrastructure

A clinic and a school are located within walking distance next to the complex. The project has a good location:

  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai – 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa – 20 minutes
  • Dubai Creek Harbor – 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

