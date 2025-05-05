Residential complex New luxury residence Ocean Cove with a swimming pool and a promenade, Mina Rashid, Dubai, UAE

Ocean Cove at Rashid Yachts & Marina is a unique project in Dubai, which is located on the second line of the sea coast with its own marina. Located just 15 minutes from the iconic Burj Khalifa, this residential complex is the epitome of luxury and comfort. Surrounded by architecturally consistent buildings, Ocean Cove offers 1-3 bedroom apartments that feature premium finishes and full kitchens.

Situated in the heart of Rashid Yachts & Marina, Ocean Cove offers a sophisticated lifestyle that combines the charm of a luxury waterfront community with the lively energy of Dubai. The lush gardens provide a peaceful retreat, combining the energy of the city with the tranquility of nature. Experience the tranquil beauty of Ocean Cove, where nature and city life merge to create a truly breathtaking experience.

Features

gym

gardens

swimming pool

promenade

sports facilities

shops and restaurants

lounge areas

covered parking spaces

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028.

Payment

10% - down payment

10% - September, 2024

10% - February, 2025

10% - July, 2025

10% - March, 2026

10% - August, 2026

10% - February, 2027

10% - July, 2027

20% - August, 2028

Location and nearby infrastructure

A clinic and a school are located within walking distance next to the complex. The project has a good location: