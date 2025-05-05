  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Cresswell Residences with a swimming pool and a garden close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Cresswell Residences with a swimming pool and a garden close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$391,489
14/04/2025
$389,775
13/04/2025
$390,004
12/04/2025
$391,455
11/04/2025
$400,304
10/04/2025
$401,936
09/04/2025
$403,953
08/04/2025
$403,702
06/04/2025
$403,941
05/04/2025
$400,261
04/04/2025
$405,607
03/04/2025
$410,105
02/04/2025
$409,243
01/04/2025
$408,318
30/03/2025
$407,068
29/03/2025
$410,107
28/03/2025
$411,603
27/03/2025
$410,161
26/03/2025
$409,904
25/03/2025
$408,502
24/03/2025
$407,105
;
10
Last update: 14/04/2025

About the complex

Cresswell Residences is a residential complex in the heart of Dubai South, the new developing area of Dubai. We would like to represent elegant apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, situated on 6 floors. The complex includes 72 flats. Cresswell Residences is an ideal combination of comfort and modern style. Every flat is designed in such a way to present the feeling of harmony and tranquility. A lot of natural light, neutral colour palette, and thought out layout create stylish and cozy atmosphere. The residents, surrounded by premium amenities, can enjoy fine restaurants and luxury roof-top swimming pool. There area shopping malls, schools, colleges, and a golf course close to the complex.

Features:

  • swimming pool
  • roof-top garden
  • steam bath and sauna
  • equipped gym
  • kids' playground

Instalments 25/75, reservation - 10%.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is conveniently located:

  • Al Maktoum Airport – 7 minutes
  • Expo City Dubai – 13 minutes
  • Palm Jebel Ali – 20 minutes
  • Dubai Parks and Resorts – 20 minutes
  • Dubai Marina – 30 minutes
  • Downtown – 40 minutes
  • DXB – 40 minutes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

