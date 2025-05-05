Residential complex New Cresswell Residences with a swimming pool and a garden close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE

Cresswell Residences is a residential complex in the heart of Dubai South, the new developing area of Dubai. We would like to represent elegant apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, situated on 6 floors. The complex includes 72 flats. Cresswell Residences is an ideal combination of comfort and modern style. Every flat is designed in such a way to present the feeling of harmony and tranquility. A lot of natural light, neutral colour palette, and thought out layout create stylish and cozy atmosphere. The residents, surrounded by premium amenities, can enjoy fine restaurants and luxury roof-top swimming pool. There area shopping malls, schools, colleges, and a golf course close to the complex.
Features:
Instalments 25/75, reservation - 10%.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.Location and nearby infrastructure
The project is conveniently located: