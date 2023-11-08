Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Yalikavak, Turkey

apartments
14
houses
19
33 properties total found
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalikavak, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€747,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Yalikavak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of …
€1,20M
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of …
€1,65M
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Yalikavak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 156 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of …
€1,85M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Yalikavak, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€1,50M
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalikavak, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€1,50M
5 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Yalikavak, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of …
€2,10M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€1,28M
3 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
The villa for sale is located in Gundogan. Gundogan is 12 km north of Bodrum. Bodrum is part…
€1,60M
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalikavak, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
The villa for sale is located in Gundogan. Gundogan is 12 km north of Bodrum. Bodrum is part…
€1,45M
6 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Yalikavak, Turkey
6 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 345 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€1,71M
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Yalikavak, Turkey
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€1,25M
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Yalikavak, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gundogan. Gundogan is 12 km north of Bodrum. Bodrum is …
€2,15M
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Yalikavak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gundogan. Gundogan is 12 km north of Bodrum. Bodrum is …
€1,55M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gundogan. Gundogan is 12 km north of Bodrum. Bodrum is …
€1,08M
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Yalikavak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gundogan. Gundogan is 12 km north of Bodrum. Bodrum is …
€727,500
9 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Yalikavak, Turkey
9 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 401 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€2,30M
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalikavak, Turkey
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€1,85M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Yalikavak, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The villa for sale is located in Gundogan. Gundogan is 12 km north of Bodrum. Bodrum is part…
€1,02M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with appliances in Yalikavak, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with appliances
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€1,75M
4 room house with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking in Yalikavak, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€2,50M
5 room house with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking in Yalikavak, Turkey
5 room house with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€3,00M
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of …
€330,000
9 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Yalikavak, Turkey
9 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 657 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€2,56M
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Yalikavak, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€1,06M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating in Yalikavak, Turkey
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€962,800
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Yalikavak, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
The villa for sale is located in Yalikavak. Yalikavak is located on the western side of the …
€1,16M
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 13
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
€3,02M
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Yalikavak, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer luxury villas w…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, …
€1,15M
