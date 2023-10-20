Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Yalikavak
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Yalikavak, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 13
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
€3,02M
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Yalikavak, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer luxury villas w…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, …
€1,15M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Yalikavak, Turkey
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey We …
€1,10M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalik…
€1,45M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir