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Monthly rent of apartments in Uskudar, Turkey

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 13/15
3-Bedroom Rental Apartment with Balcony on an Upper Floor in Benesta Acıbadem This 3-bedroom…
$4,079
per month
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