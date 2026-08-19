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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Trabzon, Turkey

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Ortahisar
4
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3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Chic and Spacious Villas in a Complex in Ortahisar Trabzon The villas are situated in the Çu…
$344,919
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses in an Extensive Complex in Trabzon Ortahisar Elegant houses are located in t…
$704,886
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in Trabzon Ortahisar, Surrounded by Nature and Within Walking Distance of th…
$950,264
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Properties features in Trabzon, Turkey

with Sea view
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Luxury
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