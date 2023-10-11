Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Trabzon

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Trabzon, Turkey

Ortahisar
43
Yomra
6
19 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 7/7
Flat in Luxe Complex with Rich Facilities in Trabzon Besirli. The flat is located in the Bes…
€176,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Ortakoey, Turkey
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Ortakoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Stone Villa with Stunning Nature View in Trabzon Macka. The stylish stone villa is…
€1,14M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Sea and Nature Views in Trabzon Ortahisar. Villas for sale are located in…
€480,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Akyazi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Akyazi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Sea View Houses with Private Gardens in Ortahisar, Trabzon. Luxurious houses are l…
€514,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€323,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€285,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€285,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€252,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€124,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€95,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Sea and Nature View Villas in Ortahisar Trabzon. Luxury villas are located in a ser…
€484,000
5 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
5 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Sea and Nature View Villas in Ortahisar Trabzon. Luxury villas are located in a ser…
€480,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Spacious Design and Sea View in Trabzon. Stylish apartments are located in t…
€233,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Yomra, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 10
Sea View Apartments in Well-Located Complex in Trabzon Kasustu. The apartments are situated …
€130,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Yomra, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 10
Sea View Apartments in Well-Located Complex in Trabzon Kasustu. The apartments are situated …
€113,000
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Aksakli, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Aksakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 7
Whole Building for Sale Near the Beach in Trabzon Besikduzu. The building for sale, suitable…
€902,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Aksakli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Aksakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 6/7
Spacious Flats Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Trabzon. These 4-bedroom flats are lo…
€143,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/6
Spacious Sea View Apartments in Trabzon Bostanci. The sea views 3-bedroom apartments are loc…
€106,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yomra, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New 3-Bedrooms Flats Close to the Sea in Trabzon Yomra. The brand-new flats are in an …
€121,000

