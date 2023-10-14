Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Sisli
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Sisli, Turkey

1 BHK
14
2 BHK
8
3 BHK
4
4 BHK
3
17 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sisli, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sisli, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 35
Property for Sale Suitable for Profitable Investment in Istanbul. Property of investment is …
€565,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€6,12M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€4,13M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€2,70M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 54
Ready to Move Real Estate with Sea View in Istanbul Sisli. The ready-to-move real estate wit…
€603,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 54
Ready to Move Real Estate with Sea View in Istanbul Sisli. The ready-to-move real estate wit…
€565,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 30/54
Apartment with a view of the Bosphorus in Sisli, Istanbul   The project is a twin tower, c…
Price on request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 141 m²
€1,22M
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 113 m²
€974,701
4 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Sisli, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 196 m²
Floor 40/40
Chic apartment 3 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul…
€1,75M
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 35/35
Apartment 2 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
€1,36M
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 30/30
Apartment 2 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
€1,29M
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 30/30
Apartment 1 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
€946,100
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 20/20
Apartment 1 + 1 in the new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul, Shi…
€599,500
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment studio 1 + 0 in a new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul…
€379,400
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment studio 1 + 0 in a new skyscraper in the heart of Istanbul in ShishliArea: Istanbul…
€360,700
