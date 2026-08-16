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Apartments for sale in Seydikemer, Turkey

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Seydikemer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Seydikemer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 10 322 m²
Floor 1/2
Tek Yetkili Homes Gayrimenkulden SEYDİKEMER SAHİLCEYLAN Ceylan Country Club'da Doğayla İç İç…
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Agency
Homes Gayrimenkul
Languages
English
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