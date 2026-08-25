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Shops for sale in Sariyer, Turkey

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сommercial properties
9
hotels
7
1 property total found
Shop 118 m² in Sariyer, Turkey
Shop 118 m²
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 17
Shops for Sale in a Prime Location in Maslak, Sarıyer, Istanbul Sarıyer, located on the Euro…
$1,10M
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