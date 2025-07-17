Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Samsun, Turkey

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Bafra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bafra, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments in Bafra, iskele, North Cyprus North Cyprus offers a Medite…
$316,897
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esentepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esentepe, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Seafront Apartments in Esentepe, Girne, North Cyprus Girne, known as the pearl of North Cyp…
$218,229
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esentepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esentepe, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Modern Sea-View Apartments in Esentepe, North Cyprus Explore luxurious sea-view apartments …
$159,029
Leave a request
Properties features in Samsun, Turkey

