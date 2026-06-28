Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Penthouse
  5. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview penthouses in Turkey

;
Mediterranean Region
16
Antalya
16
Alanya
15
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom penthouse in Kestel, Turkey
2 bedroom penthouse
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 5
Furnished Duplex Apartment in a Complex Close to the Beach for Rent in Alanya The Kestel reg…
$644
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Turkey

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Realting.com
Go