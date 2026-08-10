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Apartments for sale in Ortaca, Turkey

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1 property total found
4 room apartment in Ortaca, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ortaca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/3
$179,044
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