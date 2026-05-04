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Apartment in a new building Venara Güneşli

Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
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10
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ID: 38218
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bagcilar

About the complex

Venara Güneşli is a modern residential complex in the heart of Güneşli, Bağcılar, offering elegant design and seamless access to Istanbul via Mimar Sinan Metro Station, just 50 meters away.

Venara Güneşli includes 211 apartments and 12 commercial units across two blocks, with premium facilities like fitness centers, green areas, and secure smart parking for a balanced urban lifestyle.

10 Advantages of Venara Güneşli:

  1. Prime location near Mimar Sinan Metro (50m)

  2. Wide range of apartment layouts (1+1 to 3+1)

  3. 12 commercial units for daily convenience

  4. Underground parking for 252 cars with EV chargers

  5. Fitness center, Turkish bath, sauna, and more

  6. Close to Mall of Istanbul, hospitals, and universities

  7. Earthquake-resistant modern construction

  8. Secure children's play areas

  9. 24/7 integrated security system

  10. Landscaped green zones for relaxation and nature access

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Bagcilar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink

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Apartment in a new building Venara Güneşli
Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
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