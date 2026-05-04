Apartment in a new building Venara Güneşli

Venara Güneşli is a modern residential complex in the heart of Güneşli, Bağcılar, offering elegant design and seamless access to Istanbul via Mimar Sinan Metro Station, just 50 meters away.

Venara Güneşli includes 211 apartments and 12 commercial units across two blocks, with premium facilities like fitness centers, green areas, and secure smart parking for a balanced urban lifestyle.

10 Advantages of Venara Güneşli: