Apartment in a new building Venara Güneşli

Venara Güneşli is a modern residential complex in the heart of Güneşli, Bağcılar, offering elegant design and seamless access to Istanbul via Mimar Sinan Metro Station, just 50 meters away.
Venara Güneşli includes 211 apartments and 12 commercial units across two blocks, with premium facilities like fitness centers, green areas, and secure smart parking for a balanced urban lifestyle.
10 Advantages of Venara Güneşli:
Prime location near Mimar Sinan Metro (50m)
Wide range of apartment layouts (1+1 to 3+1)
12 commercial units for daily convenience
Underground parking for 252 cars with EV chargers
Fitness center, Turkish bath, sauna, and more
Close to Mall of Istanbul, hospitals, and universities
Earthquake-resistant modern construction
Secure children's play areas
24/7 integrated security system
Landscaped green zones for relaxation and nature access