  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.

Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$151,666
BTC
1.8040426
ETH
94.5575850
USDT
149 950.2988299
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26229
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

One bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m2 in Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex is for sale.

This project is perfect for those who want to live near the sea and at the same time have all the city infrastructure within walking distance, as well as for investors for renting out apartments.

The Cleopatra Beach area is in great demand among tourists. The main attractions of the city are located here, within walking distance: shops, cafes and restaurants, schools, public transport, supermarkets and more.

The new residential complex with a territory of 4,500 m2 will consist of two 8-storey blocks, 600 meters to the sea.

All apartments are sold with full finishing, with an installed kitchen set with a granite countertop, equipped with a bathroom.

Infrastructure:

Water park
Outdoor pool
Indoor pool
Gym
Turkish bath
Sauna
Massage room
Children's playground
Relaxation gazebo
Indoor parking
BBQ area
Botanical garden
Cafe. Bar
Security and video surveillance
Artificial waterfall
Walking paths
Playroom
Children's pool

Main features:

Steel door
Kitchen furniture
PVC balcony doors and windows
Spacious living room
Fully equipped bathroom

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Akbuk Sea View Complex
Akbuk, Turkey
from
$125,355
Residential complex Residential complex with places for work and leisure, in a quiet and green area near the metro, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$450,934
Residential complex Kartal Coastal Homes
Kartal, Turkey
from
$239,589
Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$330,000
Residential quarter City Point Residence
Didim, Turkey
from
$84,814
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$151,666
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$73,025
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, hammam, sauna, basketball court, cinema, etc. There is a building with 1-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Area 125–220 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Project Area: 42,000 m2 Number of Units: 146 (141 flats and 5 commercial units) Building Height: BLOCK A 22 FLOOR BLOCK B 32 Flat Types: 2+1- 3+1 – 4+1 Landscape: Islands, Sea, City, Forest, Çamlıca Project Specifications: • Decorative Pools • Walking Areas • Rest and Observation B…
Agency
Mehal Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security in a prestigious area, near the marina and the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security in a prestigious area, near the marina and the promenade, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$842,592
We offer apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the gulf. The residence features a garage, around-the-clock security, concierge service, swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a sauna and a pool bar. Completion - March, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underflo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications