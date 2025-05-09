Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.

One bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m2 in Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex is for sale.
This project is perfect for those who want to live near the sea and at the same time have all the city infrastructure within walking distance, as well as for investors for renting out apartments.
The Cleopatra Beach area is in great demand among tourists. The main attractions of the city are located here, within walking distance: shops, cafes and restaurants, schools, public transport, supermarkets and more.
The new residential complex with a territory of 4,500 m2 will consist of two 8-storey blocks, 600 meters to the sea.
All apartments are sold with full finishing, with an installed kitchen set with a granite countertop, equipped with a bathroom.
Infrastructure:
Water park
Outdoor pool
Indoor pool
Gym
Turkish bath
Sauna
Massage room
Children's playground
Relaxation gazebo
Indoor parking
BBQ area
Botanical garden
Cafe. Bar
Security and video surveillance
Artificial waterfall
Walking paths
Playroom
Children's pool
Main features:
Steel door
Kitchen furniture
PVC balcony doors and windows
Spacious living room
Fully equipped bathroom
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.