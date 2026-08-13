Residential properties for sale in Nevsehir merkez, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Nevşehir, Turkey

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Uchisar Beldesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Uchisar Beldesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
$115,632
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