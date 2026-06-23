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Monthly rent of apartments in Milas, Turkey

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Sea-View Villa for Rent in Bodrum Located in The House Residence Helis Bodrum project…
$3,891
per month
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