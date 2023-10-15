Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Milas
  5. Mansions

Seaview Mansions for Sale in Milas, Turkey

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Villas Offering a Quiet and Peaceful Living Spaces in Milas Turkey Stylish villas a…
€1,15M

Properties features in Milas, Turkey

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir