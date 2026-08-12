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Penthouse for short term rent in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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Antalya
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Alanya
10
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10 properties total found
Exclusive 2-Bedroom Penthouse Offering Space, Style and Elevated Living in Alanya, Turkey
Exclusive 2-Bedroom Penthouse Offering Space, Style and Elevated Living
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/2
This impressive 2-bedroom penthouse offers approximately 90 m² of beautifully designed livin…
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Luxury Duplex Residence Close to Alanya’s Beachfront and City Centre in Alanya, Turkey
Luxury Duplex Residence Close to Alanya’s Beachfront and City Centre
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
Set in a prime central location just moments from the Mediterranean coastline, this impressi…
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Sophisticated Duplex Apartment in a Prime Beachside Neighbourhood in Alanya, Turkey
Sophisticated Duplex Apartment in a Prime Beachside Neighbourhood
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
Set within one of Alanya’s most desirable residential districts, this beautifully furnished …
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Exclusive Coastal Duplex Offering Spacious Living in Central Alanya in Alanya, Turkey
Exclusive Coastal Duplex Offering Spacious Living in Central Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
Discover the perfect balance of space, style, and location in this beautifully furnished dup…
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Modern Duplex Home Offering Space, Style and Coastal Convenience in Alanya, Turkey
Modern Duplex Home Offering Space, Style and Coastal Convenience
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
This beautifully furnished duplex apartment presents a wonderful opportunity to enjoy contem…
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Stylish Duplex Living Moments from the Mediterranean Coast in Alanya, Turkey
Stylish Duplex Living Moments from the Mediterranean Coast
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
Experience the best of Alanya living in this contemporary furnished duplex apartment, perfec…
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Sophisticated Coastal Duplex Just Steps from Alanya’s Seafront in Alanya, Turkey
Sophisticated Coastal Duplex Just Steps from Alanya’s Seafront
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
Nestled in one of Alanya’s most desirable central districts, this elegant duplex apartment o…
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Spacious Coastal Duplex in a Prime Central Alanya Location in Alanya, Turkey
Spacious Coastal Duplex in a Prime Central Alanya Location
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
Located in the heart of Güller Pınarı, one of Alanya’s most established and sought-after nei…
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Contemporary Coastal Duplex in One of Alanya’s Most Desirable Neighbourhoods in Alanya, Turkey
Contemporary Coastal Duplex in One of Alanya’s Most Desirable Neighbourhoods
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 9/9
Discover modern Mediterranean living in this elegant furnished duplex apartment, ideally loc…
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Contemporary Penthouse Duplex with Scenic Views in Oba, Alanya in Oba, Turkey
Contemporary Penthouse Duplex with Scenic Views in Oba, Alanya
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 5/5
Located in one of Alanya’s most desirable residential neighbourhoods, this stylish furnished…
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