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Penthouse for short term rent in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
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5 properties total found
Modern Duplex Home Offering Space, Style and Coastal Convenience in Alanya, Turkey
Modern Duplex Home Offering Space, Style and Coastal Convenience
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
This beautifully furnished duplex apartment presents a wonderful opportunity to enjoy contem…
Price on request
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Luxury Duplex Residence Close to Alanya’s Beachfront and City Centre in Alanya, Turkey
Luxury Duplex Residence Close to Alanya’s Beachfront and City Centre
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
Set in a prime central location just moments from the Mediterranean coastline, this impressi…
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Stylish Duplex Living Moments from the Mediterranean Coast in Alanya, Turkey
Stylish Duplex Living Moments from the Mediterranean Coast
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
Experience the best of Alanya living in this contemporary furnished duplex apartment, perfec…
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Contemporary Coastal Duplex in One of Alanya’s Most Desirable Neighbourhoods in Alanya, Turkey
Contemporary Coastal Duplex in One of Alanya’s Most Desirable Neighbourhoods
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 9/9
Discover modern Mediterranean living in this elegant furnished duplex apartment, ideally loc…
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Sophisticated Coastal Duplex Just Steps from Alanya’s Seafront in Alanya, Turkey
Sophisticated Coastal Duplex Just Steps from Alanya’s Seafront
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
Nestled in one of Alanya’s most desirable central districts, this elegant duplex apartment o…
Price on request
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