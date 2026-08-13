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Villas for sale in Marmaris, Turkey

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5 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Sogut, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Sogut, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
$38,37M
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Villa 4 rooms in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Marmaris, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$20,35M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
$1,10M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 220 m²
$830,715
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
$630,198
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