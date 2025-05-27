Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
5
Basaksehir
5
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 4
VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR WE OFFER INSTALLMENT POSSIBILITY WITH 50% DOWN PAYMENT FOR 6…
$497,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/6
3+1 townhouse Project in Başakşehir Investment & Citizenship: Suitable for obtaining T…
$950,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go