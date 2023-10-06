Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
22
Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
€2,09M
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
€600,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
€600,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 16
€175,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
€477,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 14
€480,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
€420,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/28
€275,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/14
€223,500
Multilevel apartments with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
€274,975
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€256,751
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Silivri, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
€170,674
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
€190,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 10
€875,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€590,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 18/4
€449,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/18
€449,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/16
€366,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/26
€265,000

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir