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Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

;
Istanbul
24
Kucukcekmece
5
Beyoglu
3
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5 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/28
$283,707
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bagcilar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/19
$241,409
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
$430,651
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/18
$463,949
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Multilevel apartments in Basaksehir, Turkey
Multilevel apartments
Basaksehir, Turkey
$290,000
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Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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