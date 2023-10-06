Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
€420,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/19
€234,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/28
€275,000
Multilevel apartments with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
€274,975
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/18
€449,000

