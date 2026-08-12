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Mountain View Mansions for Sale in Turkey

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Aegean Region
3
Muğla
3
Bodrum
3
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3 properties total found
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale ULTRA-LUXURY MANSION Bodrum Turkey broker commission free for buyerDescriptio…
$15,02M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Incekum, Turkey
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
This exceptional 8-bedroom villa, located in the sought-after region of İncekum, offers an u…
$1,36M
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 2
The chic villa in Antalya Deshemealta! Citizenship Tr. The largest in the area of ​​the vi…
$1,82M
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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