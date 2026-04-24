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Penthouses for sale in Manavgat, Turkey

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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Manavgat, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/3
2- Bedroom Furnished Apartment in a Complex Close to the Sea in Antalya Manavgat The apartme…
$155,342
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