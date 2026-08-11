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Offices for Sale in Maltepe, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Office 478 m² in Maltepe, Turkey
Office 478 m²
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 478 m²
Number of floors 29
Premium Offices with Rental Guarantee Option Near the Main Road in Maltepe Istanbul The prem…
$1,85M
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Office For Sale in Istanbul Maltepe with Sea view in Maltepe, Turkey
Office For Sale in Istanbul Maltepe with Sea view
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
The Office is in Maltepe , Istanbul's Asian side, which is becoming increasingly popular, an…
$662,000
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