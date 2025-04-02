Show property on map Show properties list
Sea view Houses for Sale in Kusadasi, Turkey

7 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, with Sea view, with parking in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, with Sea view, with parking
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa with Pool Intertwined with Nature 2 Km from the Beach in Kuşadası Aydın The villa with…
$656,565
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
$713,017
1 bedroom house in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom house
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms with Balcony, with Sea view, with Mountain view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms with Balcony, with Sea view, with Mountain view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas in an Awarded Complex in Kuşadası Turkey Kuşadası is a fam…
$369,666
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pool and Garden in Kuşadası Aydın The stylish villas are locate…
$1,04M
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Villas with Pools Next to Golf Courses in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşadası is a popular coas…
$1,95M
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 445 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas with Sea Views Near the Beach in Kuşadası Kadınlardenizi The villas for sale…
$1,84M
