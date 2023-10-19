Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey

Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
A complex of villas with 8 modern villas with sea views and the beautiful nature of Kushadas…
€255,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
The luxurious villa complex includes 17 private villas with a fully separate entrance and pa…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
A complex of 25 luxurious duplex villas in the Guzel Chamli area of Kushadasa. Pool and gree…
€424,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 154 m²
The villas are located in the center of Kushadasa, just 150 meters from the sea, where histo…
€328,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
The villa complex is located in the center of Kushadasi. You will find 206 villas with beaut…
€140,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
The villa complex is located in the center of Kushadasi. You will find 206 villas with beaut…
€138,500
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
An excellent opportunity for investment and pre-purchase in the second phase of a summer tow…
€340,500
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
The luxurious villa complex includes 17 private villas with a fully separate entrance and pa…
€352,900
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
The project has 34 villas, 28 of them are 2 + 1 with an area of 85 m2 and 6 of them are 3 + …
€216,000
3 room house in Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room house
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The villa for rent in a closed guarded village is not far from the center of Kushadas .In th…
€15,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 800 Meters From The Sea With A View Of The National Park 230m2 including terraces …
€295,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Smart Home System It will be compatible with smart home system. All of our products in th…
€290,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 499 m²
Number of floors 2
Total rooms: 4 2-floor building 2 floor Under construction: Design Sea at 800 m …
€292,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa is offering nature and modernity together and located in Ladies Beach of Kusadasi. …
€197,000
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kusadasi, Turkey
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Price on request
4 room house with Residence and citizenship, with Элитная вилла in Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room house with Residence and citizenship, with Элитная вилла
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful villa of traditional Mediterranean design in a closed elite sita..within walking d…
€500,000

