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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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villas
11
townhouses
3
duplexes
13
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6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Home for Sale with a Spacious Garden in Çağlarca Konyaaltı Çağlarca Neighborhood, part of An…
$314,633
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$286,170
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5 bedroom house in Konyaalti, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in a Complex with Indoor Parking and Forest Views in Konyaaltı This exclusive villa c…
$1,13M
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6 bedroom house in Konyaalti, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
6-Bedroom & 6-Bathroom 3 Storey Villa with a Private Pool in Konyaaltı Antalya The villa, lo…
$1,09M
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6 bedroom house in Konyaalti, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Smart Home Systems and Private Parking in Konyaaltı Molla Yusuf Neighborhood in …
$1,12M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to Cosy Life Villas! into our cozy villas for life, where you can welcome the new d…
$2,15M
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