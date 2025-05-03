Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

3 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Konyaalti, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The complex was built by one of the leading construction companies of Antalya and the region…
$363,349
Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
A unique combination of prestige, elegance and comfort, this magnificent villa is ready to o…
$2,26M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to Cosy Life Villas! into our cozy villas for life, where you can welcome the new d…
$2,15M
