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Multilevel Apartments for Sale in Kemer, Turkey

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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kemer, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
This project, located in the Kemer neighborhood of Burdur, consists of a total of 83 indepen…
$39,308
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