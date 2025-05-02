Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Karşıyaka
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Karşıyaka, Turkey

1 BHK
46
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$261,124
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$264,322
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$260,059
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$260,059
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$264,322
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$268,585
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$260,059
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$268,585
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$264,322
Leave a request

Properties features in Karşıyaka, Turkey

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go