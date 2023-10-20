Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Karsiyaka
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Karsiyaka, Turkey

3 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Karsiyaka, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 6
New Properties with Horizontal Architecture in Trabzon. The properties for sale are located …
€291,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Karsiyaka, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
New Properties with Horizontal Architecture in Trabzon. The properties for sale are located …
€211,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Karsiyaka, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
New Properties with Horizontal Architecture in Trabzon. The properties for sale are located …
€149,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Karsiyaka, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 8
Modern Designed Brand New Apartments in Arsin Trabzon. Brand new apartments are located in A…
€124,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Karsiyaka, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 7
New Apartments Close to Transportation Amenities in Trabzon. New apartments in Trabzon are 6…
€116,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Karsiyaka, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 7
New Apartments Close to Transportation Amenities in Trabzon. New apartments in Trabzon are 6…
€78,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Karsiyaka, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/6
Fully-Furnished Flat in a Complex Close to the Sea in Trabzon. The fully furnished 3-bedroom…
€91,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir