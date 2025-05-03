Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. İzmit
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in İzmit, Turkey

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in İzmit, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 7
Investment Flats in a Peaceful Living Space in Kocaeli Çayırköy is a peaceful neighborhood l…
$389,941
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go